Il manga di Detective Conan riprenderà la serializzazione su Shonen Sunday ad aprile!

Conan returns in issue #20 of Weekly Shounen Sunday on the cover of the magazine, There are 5 special projects planned for it's return. pic.twitter.com/fN1NYwy7Ul

According to the preview --"Rum has ordered Amuro to make a move!! Conan might be closing in on the Organization's secrets, but the existence of Shinichi Kudo is in peril...?!" pic.twitter.com/k2BpueESY0