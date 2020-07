Da Inuyasha a Naruto: quali sono gli anime che hanno segnato di più i fan?

Kirito being stuck in Aincrad taught me the importance of human connections and how a virtual world aka social media is just as real as real life. Something a lot of people don't think about. pic.twitter.com/SQP6qKAVF7 — Joéca (@Joca80983276) July 21, 2020

Thanks to my love of anime & manga & webtoons, I'm now working on my very own webtoon with the help of 2 talented artists & a very kind editor that is both Akame ga Kill-ish with a mix of Index/Black Clover. — 🔞**✿❀𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕖𝕟𝔽𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕝𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕙❀✿**🔞 (@AnimooGrl1999) July 21, 2020

itachi helped me be a brother like he was to my little brother when he was a sick ☺ pic.twitter.com/RkYlQGg2Go — ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ★ꜱᴛᴀʀ (@DEgbowon) July 21, 2020

Anime taught me that a hero stands up to the bad guy, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/f8Q9IBXGyG — Angry Dwarf (@WickedShort86) July 22, 2020

Anime saved my life in the darkest times 💖

Also I've had a lot of life learnings with those wonderful stories that we found in anime, I'm so thankful!

Anime show me the path and now, yaoi has won my entire heart 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/bDuKLdpkHc — Yuna-chan (@Yunahikary) July 22, 2020

The determination and never giving up attitude of the characters inspired me and helped me when I was losing my will to continue my road to MD. esp #NARUTO 's character. He will always be the best for me. ♥️ There are a lot of life lessons learned in Anime. 😊 pic.twitter.com/2VBGwuP2BS — blackswordsman (@eMDiKoNaAlam) July 22, 2020