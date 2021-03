Inuyasha: la replica del gioiello Shikon vi immergerà nell'epoca feudale dell'opera

#Inuyasha will be getting an official Shikon Jewel Necklace that will be a 1 to 1 scale of the necklace in the series! The gem is made out of rose quartz and the other parts of the necklace contains glass beads, shells, and brass.

