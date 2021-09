Jagan: il celebre manga horror si concluderà presto, capitolo finale in arrivo a novembre

Color page of "Jagaaan" by Muneyuki Kaneshiro & Kensuke Nishida in the latest Weekly Big Comic Spirits issue 43/2021.



The series will end in 5 chapters. If no break, the last chapter will be in issue 48/2021 out November, 1.



The final volume 14 will be out November, 30.