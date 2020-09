Jojo: I fan si scatenano sui social dopo l'annuncio di un nuovo progetto in arrivo

To me, this basically confirms Stone Ocean. Its called the anime special event! Not just any old Jojo event, the anime event. Not to mention its called the Joestar's inherited soul, and idk who else there is to inherit anything besides Jolyne. The hype is real guys! pic.twitter.com/LViH8rQriI — Lucas.mp3 (@tsunami_world) September 29, 2020

If everything goes well, 2021 will be a great year for jojo, We not only have a lot of figures coming out next year we also have an event and most likely the stone ocean anime pic.twitter.com/PXM1d6QXne — ⋆✩ Alex ✩⋆ (@Alexander222111) September 29, 2020

OH MY GOD STONE OCEAN STONE OCEAN IS IT HAPPENING??? PLEASE TELL ME ITS GONNA BE ANIMATED SOON!!! IM GOING CRAZY RN BRO PLEASE GIMME STONE OCEAN AHHHHHH — 🌟Papa JoJo🌟 (@Papa_JoJo_) September 28, 2020

Ok so since the next JoJo event is confirmed for April, I imagine the Stone Ocean anime is very likely to be announced sometime in the winter. The event will then unveil the cast and other details.



As for the anime itself... Summer 2021? But it's more than likely Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/tp2qEa19O3 — Schroder (@schr0der) September 29, 2020

what if in the new jojo event on april 4th 2021 they make jonathan real wouldn’t that be awesome 😱🥴 — ✨Jonathan's Big... Heart! :)✨ (@yakkity1) September 29, 2020

OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH



LES 5 JOJO ANIMES



"NEXT JOJO EVENT 2021.04"



HYPE OVER 9 THOUSANDS pic.twitter.com/r2qpLQ21HT — Amano (@Am_an0) September 28, 2020