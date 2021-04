Jojo: sapevate che il primo Jotaro mai animato era in uno spot datato al 1991?

Daily Jojo Fact N18:



This was the first animated Jotaro in the history of Jojo's, this was designed by Araki himself and animated by Toei Animation for a commercial for the video game “Famicom Jump II: Saikyō no Shichinin”. This was released in 1991, 2 years before the SC OVA. pic.twitter.com/KV9UD9YOYW