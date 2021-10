Jojo: il nuovo spin-off in arrivo a dicembre? Primi rumor e dettagli

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" spin-off manga series will start in Ultra Jump issue 1/2022 out Dec 19, 2021



It will be set in Morioh before Jojo Part 4 "Diamond is Unbreakable" according to Ryokutya



Story: Kouhei Kadono (Boogiepop and Others)



Story: Kouhei Kadono (Boogiepop and Others)

Art: Tasuku Karasuma (No Guns Life)