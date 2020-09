JoJo Vento Aureo, polemica per il doppiaggio americano: emergono accuse di discriminazione

I wanted to audition for Narancia but the casting director didn't let me since she didn't believe an LGBT actor could sound non-LGBT. I've discussed this with her since, though. Hopefully things will change in the future.

Yo. This really blew up. I need to reiterate that I've discussed this with the casting director since. While it does hurt to not have been able to audition for this show and others because of my orientation, it also hurts to see people throwing hate around towards the director.