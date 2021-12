Jujutsu Kaisen 0: in arrivo i simpatici Nendoroid dedicati a Yuta, Gojo e Geto

Nendoroids of Yuta Okkotsu, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto from the upcoming "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" movie are available for preorder now! Be sure to preorder them for your collection!



Preorder: https://t.co/S1sKwqVHwU#JujutsuKaisen #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/CP5iBsnf0S