Jujutsu Kaisen 0: le differenze nel character design di Toge Inumaki spiegate dall'autore

Do you know why Toge Inumaki has a different hairstyle in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the regular series?



Gege revealed that he changed his hairstyle because his earlier design looked too much like Yuuji! But now he thinks Inumaki looks too much like Gojo.