Jujutsu Kaisen 0: svelato il motivo per il cambio di design di Inumaki Toge

Inumaki Toge: His character was redesigned under the supervision of Akutami Gege-sensei!! Based on sensei’s rough design, the hairstyle has been changed from the original Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0. pic.twitter.com/R0OeBl9XtK

Panda: Panda has the same nice visual as ever!! Even in the movie, Panda shows the same attractive appearance as he was in the anime. In other words, Panda is Panda!! pic.twitter.com/TMAU1jl94g