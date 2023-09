Jujutsu Kaisen: chi è la voce narrante dell'arco dell'incidente di Shibuya?

“At exactly 7 PM on October 31st, 2018…



A Curtain with a 400-m radius was cast using the Toyoku Branch of the Tokyu Department store as its center.”



— Narrator (Yoshiko Sakakibara)



WE WON WE SO FUCKING WON IM CRYING RN#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/C4SsuErkHK