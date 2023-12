Jujutsu Kaisen, come salvare QUEL personaggio? Yuji e gli altri hanno un piano!

I said 2 months ago that Higuruma is more of a genius then even Yuta and I thought I was crazy looking back on it



But learning Domain Amplification on the spot & compared to Gojo just 2 months into sorcery is INSANE wtf 😭



This some Freiza/Gohan potential #JJK246 #JJKSpoilers pic.twitter.com/PMVLksVgfs