Jujutsu Kaisen festeggia due importanti traguardi: manga e anime nella storia

The makers of Jujutsu Kaisen have apologised on Weibo for this tweet, which lists Taiwan among the “countries” where the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film has broken box office records.



Why? Well, accordingly to HK-based distributor Medialink, it is due a mainland theatrical release later. https://t.co/djJXFx2drq pic.twitter.com/8lVFNqdfva