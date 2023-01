Jujutsu Kaisen: l'ispirazione per Yuji e il preferito di Gege Akutami

GEGE INTERVIEW FROM 2020 (Part-2)



★ Yuji is inspired by Gege's Older Brother



★ Gege had already planned Yuji's mom's role in JJK manga way back in 2020



★ Initially Gege's favorite character was Sukuna but Nanami grew up on him



(From a French Exclusive Interview) pic.twitter.com/WaFLHdZcm7