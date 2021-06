Jujutsu Kaisen: le parole di Akutami sulla prossima pausa e la reazione della community

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be on indefinite hiatus after the upcoming chapter (152) in this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. The break is due to Gege Akutami’s health. We wish Akutami-sensei a swift and full recovery during this much needed break! — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) June 9, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen's Hiatus Notice.



"To our readers.

Thank you for always reading Jujutsu Kaisen.



Due to the poor physical condition of Akutami Gege, Jujutsu Kaisen will be absent for some time from the next issue onward. Akutami wanted to continue writing, but after... https://t.co/jxfI7ThAy4 — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 9, 2021

Akutami rn be like pic.twitter.com/dOPXQutsGE — ❃ Briar ❃ (@BNHAsimp_) June 9, 2021

He loves his Job, but he need to rest if he wants to continue Drawing!!!•́ ‿ ,•̀



Have a Good Rest Akutami-sensei‼️ pic.twitter.com/MZ9ysW1hEV — Kensuke Yuno ☆ ケンスケ☆ (@KensukeYuno6) June 9, 2021

im glad gege’s going on hiatus and getting some rest, they’ve been working ridiculously hard week after week. i will ofc miss jujutsu kaisen but a mangaka’s health should always come first. gege deserves this time off — MEGUMI FUSHIGURO STAN FIRST HUMAN SECOND (@riyalise) June 9, 2021