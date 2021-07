Junji ito, l'autore di Uzumaki compie gli anni! Gli auguri del web al maestro dell'horror

Happy Birthday to Junji Ito, a truly skilled artist with the special ability to take any weird idea one would come up with after a few beers too many & turn it into a gut-wrenching & abhorrent nightmare. A true master of his craft.



Image © Shogakukan, Junji Ito pic.twitter.com/3RdWCcbjWm — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 30, 2021

happy birthday @junjiitofficial & thank you for horrifying me every time, its such a pleasure to have nightmares after reading your work at night🖤 — buran (@ackerteashop) July 30, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO @junjiitofficial !!! read his mangas was the best thing that happened to me

(●♡∀♡) pic.twitter.com/T2piGM5lQm — lenna ♡ 'ballad of the wind fish' ♪ (@tufqi) July 30, 2021