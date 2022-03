Komi Can't Communicate: la timida Komi debutta nel mercato Nendoroid

From "Komi Can't Communicate" comes a Nendoroid of Shoko Komi! The Nendoroid comes with three adorable face plates and various parts for creating your favorite scenes from the series! Preorder now!



Preorder: https://t.co/gZOP6rh6VR#KomiCantCommunicate #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/UnJg1dDTAN