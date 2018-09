L'Attacco dei Giganti Stagione 3: svelato anche il titolo dell'episodio 12

The next four episodes title (Updated with Episode 12 Title)



Episode 9 - 壁の王 (Ruler of the Walls)

Episode 10 - 友人 (Friends)

Episode 11 - 傍観者」(Bystander)

Episode 12 - 奪還作戦の夜 (Night of the Battle to Retake the Wall)



