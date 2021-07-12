Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Ci lascia Robson Rocha, talentuoso artista della DC Comics: il tributo di fan e colleghi

Stella nascente della DC Comics, Robson Rocha è stato un disegnatore che ha conquistato l'attenzione di tutti negli ultimi anni. Dal 2016, data in cui ha stretto accordi con il colosso del fumetto americano, l'artista ha messo in luce tutte le sue capacità. Purtroppo però il Covid-19 l'ha portato via prima del tempo.

Domenica 11 luglio 2021, nel pomeriggio, è stato annunciato il decesso di Robson Rocha. A confermare la notizia, dopo alcuni rumor nati nel pomeriggio, è stato il suo collega Yildiray Cinar con un tweet. La scorsa settimana è stato ospedalizzato a causa della battaglia contro il Covid-19, con amici che hanno anche pubblicamente se ci fossero donatori di sangue nelle vicinanze per l'artista. Purtroppo però non ce l'ha fatta.

Robson Rocha ha iniziato la sua carriera da fumettista nel 2010, ma la sua fama è esplosa dal 2016 in poi con lo splendido lavoro effettuato su Aquaman, realizzando scene fantastiche nate dagli scritti di Kelly Sue DeConnick. Nel tempo ha lavorato anche con Sam Humphries su Lanterna Verde, su Birds of Prey, Superboy, Batman/Superman, Sinestro e Lobo. Tutta la comunità si è stretta intorno alla famiglia e ha voluto ricordarlo e omaggiarlo non solo come disegnatore ma anche come persona.

