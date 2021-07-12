Ci lascia Robson Rocha, talentuoso artista della DC Comics: il tributo di fan e colleghi
Stella nascente della DC Comics, Robson Rocha è stato un disegnatore che ha conquistato l'attenzione di tutti negli ultimi anni. Dal 2016, data in cui ha stretto accordi con il colosso del fumetto americano, l'artista ha messo in luce tutte le sue capacità. Purtroppo però il Covid-19 l'ha portato via prima del tempo.
Domenica 11 luglio 2021, nel pomeriggio, è stato annunciato il decesso di Robson Rocha. A confermare la notizia, dopo alcuni rumor nati nel pomeriggio, è stato il suo collega Yildiray Cinar con un tweet. La scorsa settimana è stato ospedalizzato a causa della battaglia contro il Covid-19, con amici che hanno anche pubblicamente se ci fossero donatori di sangue nelle vicinanze per l'artista. Purtroppo però non ce l'ha fatta.
Robson Rocha ha iniziato la sua carriera da fumettista nel 2010, ma la sua fama è esplosa dal 2016 in poi con lo splendido lavoro effettuato su Aquaman, realizzando scene fantastiche nate dagli scritti di Kelly Sue DeConnick. Nel tempo ha lavorato anche con Sam Humphries su Lanterna Verde, su Birds of Prey, Superboy, Batman/Superman, Sinestro e Lobo. Tutta la comunità si è stretta intorno alla famiglia e ha voluto ricordarlo e omaggiarlo non solo come disegnatore ma anche come persona.
So sorry to learn that Robson Rocha left us today. RIP Robson. So young and early… My condolences to his family, his loved ones and all his fans… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pbyDUrX8aW— Yildiray Cinar (@ycinar) July 11, 2021
It is with great sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that DC artist Robson Rocha has passed away. An incredibly talented young artist from Brazil—Robson started at DC just 11 years ago and always impressed me with the amazing energy and fluidity of his figurework, pic.twitter.com/tenDOEILAJ— Jim Lee (@JimLee) July 11, 2021
We lost Robson Rocha. He's been ill with Covid complications for a while, but things were starting to look better for a bit. And then... no. I'm still processing all this, I guess, so I don't have much to say. Trying to figure out what to do, how best to support his family.— Kelly Sue DeConnick (@kellysue) July 11, 2021
1/3 We lost Robson Rocha today , I still can’t believe this… and I’m having a hard time putting it to words…we worked together for many years and I feel we barely scratched the surface of were his talent was going… pic.twitter.com/6dWmTEyfza— Daniel Henriques (@DHenriquesInks) July 11, 2021
Today, the comic book industry lost one of its greatest talents. Me, I lost a brother.— Marcio Fiorito (@marciofiorito) July 11, 2021
Robson Rocha was destined to be one of the giants of the industry, and he was already on his way to become one. I used to joke with him that his work was so good it was offensive. pic.twitter.com/4ZbUxt3fNx
Completely gutted to hear of Robson Rocha’s passing. I first saw his stuff with Taylor on Superman/Batman a few years ago and was really impressed but rediscovering his magnificent work on Aquaman w/ Kelly Sue this last year has been such a joy.— Doc Shaner (@DocShaner) July 11, 2021
All my best to his family.
Robson Rocha had the incredible talent of using his art to express ideas that were trapped between script & words. We both loved horror & snuck that in our projects. My heart is broken & still refuses to believe he is gone now. Comics has lost a great artist & even better friend. pic.twitter.com/jJWRkrgeCc— Jesschillin (@jesswchen) July 11, 2021
I don't really know what to say except that Robson Rocha was a brilliant artist, a kind man, and a loving husband and father. He was so incredibly loved and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/kXJ38vY7ag— Andrea Shea (@whatthe_shea) July 11, 2021
I've always loved Aquaman, but even those that didn't can't look at Rocha's pages here and tell me this book didn't have an A-Grade level artist.— Joe (@JoebiWan94) July 11, 2021
Those spreads, those monsters, those bubbles, the regal Mera design. All absolute perfection. pic.twitter.com/uIHBDzpBGv
