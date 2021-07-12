Ci lascia Robson Rocha, talentuoso artista della DC Comics: il tributo di fan e colleghi

So sorry to learn that Robson Rocha left us today. RIP Robson. So young and early… My condolences to his family, his loved ones and all his fans… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pbyDUrX8aW — Yildiray Cinar (@ycinar) July 11, 2021

It is with great sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that DC artist Robson Rocha has passed away. An incredibly talented young artist from Brazil—Robson started at DC just 11 years ago and always impressed me with the amazing energy and fluidity of his figurework, pic.twitter.com/tenDOEILAJ — Jim Lee (@JimLee) July 11, 2021

We lost Robson Rocha. He's been ill with Covid complications for a while, but things were starting to look better for a bit. And then... no. I'm still processing all this, I guess, so I don't have much to say. Trying to figure out what to do, how best to support his family. — Kelly Sue DeConnick (@kellysue) July 11, 2021

1/3 We lost Robson Rocha today , I still can’t believe this… and I’m having a hard time putting it to words…we worked together for many years and I feel we barely scratched the surface of were his talent was going… pic.twitter.com/6dWmTEyfza — Daniel Henriques (@DHenriquesInks) July 11, 2021

Today, the comic book industry lost one of its greatest talents. Me, I lost a brother.



Robson Rocha was destined to be one of the giants of the industry, and he was already on his way to become one. I used to joke with him that his work was so good it was offensive. pic.twitter.com/4ZbUxt3fNx — Marcio Fiorito (@marciofiorito) July 11, 2021

Completely gutted to hear of Robson Rocha’s passing. I first saw his stuff with Taylor on Superman/Batman a few years ago and was really impressed but rediscovering his magnificent work on Aquaman w/ Kelly Sue this last year has been such a joy.



All my best to his family. — Doc Shaner (@DocShaner) July 11, 2021

Robson Rocha had the incredible talent of using his art to express ideas that were trapped between script & words. We both loved horror & snuck that in our projects. My heart is broken & still refuses to believe he is gone now. Comics has lost a great artist & even better friend. pic.twitter.com/jJWRkrgeCc — Jesschillin (@jesswchen) July 11, 2021

I don't really know what to say except that Robson Rocha was a brilliant artist, a kind man, and a loving husband and father. He was so incredibly loved and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/kXJ38vY7ag — Andrea Shea (@whatthe_shea) July 11, 2021