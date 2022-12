Ci lascia Yuji Nunokawa, il fondatore dello Studio Pierrot coinvolto in Bleach e Naruto

Sad day for all of us! Yūji Nunokawa, aged 75, sadly passed away on December 25th. Founder of the Pierrot Anime Studio, chairman and adviser. He was involved as an executive producer for majority of the series animated by Pierrot including Naruto & Bleach.



