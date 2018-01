Le nuove sinossi di Dragon Ball Super 124 e 125 sembrano suggerire una doppia eliminazione

Preview for DBS eps.124 and 125, airing January 21st and 28th. 125 seems to have acquired a slightly different title than before. pic.twitter.com/ZUEnRefNt3

The "Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo!!" part is the same, but the rather laborious "There is Only Overwhelming Power!!" (shown below) has been swapped out for the more compact 威風堂々/"majestic, imposing". pic.twitter.com/UJRudtNo2R