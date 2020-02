Light Yagami o Minoru Tanaka? Ecco qual è il miglior protagonista per i fan di Death Note

Lemme spit some facts on the TL🗿 pic.twitter.com/lORvfNb7Ij — Akashi Seijūrō🦋® (RIP Kobe) (@AkashiDraco) February 3, 2020

My hot take: protagonist from the new death note deserved better. He stole from the government, boosted his own country’s economy, made his neighbors billionaires, and did it without killing a single person. Light could never — Xiao Tong @ C2E2 AA i7 (@Velinxi) February 5, 2020

Imagine thinking a single one-shot of Minoru is capable of dethroning Light as the best MC from his own show. Couldn't be me. #DeathNote pic.twitter.com/MZxEeJNiK3 — 𝙂𝙪𝙩𝙨 (@berserk_boyyo) February 3, 2020

Everyone’s saying the new Death Note character is better than Light Yagami. pic.twitter.com/Me7F6ZHtk5 — JustJakul (@JustJustJakul) February 5, 2020

yeah minoru tanaka from the death note oneshot is cool and all but can we have some respect for the orginal one, light yagami pic.twitter.com/VaTb8Pr841 — ً (@paffver) February 3, 2020