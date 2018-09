Lo staff di Dragon Ball Super: Broly ci parla della CG impiegata nella pellicola

Nagamine wanted them to take full advantage of CG for the film. The battles take place in many different locations, one of which could only have been realized with CG. It's not just another boring wasteland. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 16 settembre 2018

Nagamine wanted them to take full advantage of CG for the film. The battles take place in many different locations, one of which could only have been realized with CG. It's not just another boring wasteland. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 16 settembre 2018

Nagamine told them to just do whatever they wanted (a running theme in these interviews), so they challenged themselves to create something people have never seen before. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 16 settembre 2018