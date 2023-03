Manga Vs Comics: la situazione negli Stati Uniti, quale sarà il futuro delle graphic novel

It is actually so fucking over it never even started. pic.twitter.com/nUAngkpk1e — Ursula K LeChina (@Java_jigga) March 15, 2023

1. Manga has been more popular than Marvel or DC comics in the west for decades now



2. Marvel & DC =/= All American comics. Dog Man is one of the best selling books (not just comics) in the US. Americans definitely still enjoy reading American comics! https://t.co/bY20aWneM3 pic.twitter.com/gnRsYw3U5D — Art-Eater ➡️⬇️↘️🐲👊 (@Richmond_Lee) March 16, 2023

The crazy part is this doesn’t even represent a FRACTION of no. of manga titles out there that don’t have localization or even fan translations



Nor the roughly 150-200 magazines that run multiple series weekly/monthly



Nor the numerous manga series that run exclusively on apps https://t.co/vnvu603AbA — Lightning (@Lightning446) March 16, 2023

As someone who reads cape comics: most of them are not accessible to casual readers and that’s the biggest issue https://t.co/TrDvQdUhEi — hiatus (@MOLENAIDE) March 16, 2023