Marvel Comics: i costumi scartati di Jean Grey per la saga di Fenice Nera

A few Dave Cockrum designs for what became the Phoenix costume, done as just an attempt to find a new costume for Marvel Girl. Dave did a lot of these. pic.twitter.com/Q2peID0bRb

Here are a bunch more Jean/Phoenix designs. The Phoenix costume was going to be white, but with the bad paper comics were printed on, EIC Archie Goodwin was afraid readers would be able to see the page on the other side through her figure. pic.twitter.com/FbWNEvzezr