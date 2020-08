Marvel Comics: The Rise of Ultraman si mostra in un trailer spettacolare

In darkness there lurks Kaiju – terrifying and unfathomable monsters.



Reimagine the classic origin of a pop culture icon as "The Rise of Ultraman" begins! #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/bSBRSIxVk3 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 12, 2020

@JetpackComics what do you guys think of this one? I think it looks awesome, can't wait to read it! — Karl (@KillahKarl) August 12, 2020

One. This is so freaking cool!!!!! Massive Ultra fan! I don’t usually get comics but I am so up for this!

Two. What the heck!? Ultraseven is apart of this too!? Heck yeah! — EvanJK Artist (@ArtistEvanjk) August 12, 2020

In darkness there lurks Kaiju – terrifying and unfathomable monsters.



Reimagine the classic origin of a pop culture icon as "The Rise of Ultraman" begins! #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/bSBRSIxVk3 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 12, 2020

In darkness there lurks Kaiju – terrifying and unfathomable monsters.



Reimagine the classic origin of a pop culture icon as "The Rise of Ultraman" begins! #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/bSBRSIxVk3 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 12, 2020