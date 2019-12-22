Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Marvel: i fan criticano aspramente lo speciale commemorativo su Stan Lee

Qualche giorno fa, sull'emittente americana ABC, è andato in onda uno speciale commemorativo dedicato a Stan Lee. Lo show, nonostante il suo nobile scopo ha ricevuto diverse critiche, colpevole secondo i fan di aver dato troppo credito a Lee dimenticandosi di altre figure importanti della Marvel come Jack Kirby e Steve Ditko.

I fan sono accorsi in massa su Twitter, commentando aspramente lo show e tacciandolo di essere quasi una reinterpretazione personale della storia editoriale Marvel, che è sbocciata e ha dato vita al fenomeno mondiale che oggi tutti conosciamo anche grazie all'estro di artisti come Ditko e Kirby.

Kirby, per esempio, ha giocato un ruolo fondamentale nella creazione dell'Universo Marvel, ed è stato responsabile - totalmente o in parte - della realizzazione di numerosi personaggi come gli Avengers, Capitan America, Pantera Nera, gli Eterni, i Fantastici Quattro, Ant-Man, L'Incredibile Hulk, Iron Man, Gli Inumani, Thor e gli X-Men.

Una sfilza di creazioni assai rilevanti, che hanno contribuito a comporre una linea editoriale di grandissimo successo, riuscendo a diversificarsi dall'offerta altrettanto vincente della concorrenza - rappresentata dalla DC Comics.

Per quanto riguarda Ditko, invece, il suo apporto è stato vitale per lo sviluppo di due eroi in particolare - Spiderman e Doctor Strange. L'Uomo Ragno, infatti , è nato proprio dal concorso artistico tra le idee di Stan Lee e le matite di Ditko.

L'artista, inoltre, ha contribuito - seppur parzialmente - alla stesura di numerosi personaggi secondari sia di Spider-Man che di Doctor Strange: l'Antico, Dormammu, Jonah Jameson, Green Gobli, Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, il Cacciatore Kraven, Lizard, Zia May, Gwen Stacy e Mary Jane Watson.

In basso potete dare un'occhiata alle reazioni di disappunto scaturite dalla visione dello show. A questo punto vogliamo sentire la vostra opinione, che ne pensate delle critiche mosse dai fan?

Recentemente, la Marvel ha annunciato una nuova serie di Cable, insieme al sequel spirituale di Marvels.

