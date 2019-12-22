Marvel: i fan criticano aspramente lo speciale commemorativo su Stan Lee

@JoeQuesada you really are downplaying the role #JackKirby had in this whole thing. #JackKirby co-created the marvel universe along with #Dikto. I understand it's Stan's celebration but it's like i'm watching a re-imagining of history and it's not right. Creators deserve credit! — JTMarino9 (@jtmarino9) December 21, 2019

The Stan Lee tribute on ABC was sweet. It was also nice to see many of the interviewees mention Jack Kirby and Stan's other collaborators. I think he'd be pleased. pic.twitter.com/bJkwa3TNoK — Erik Swann (@SwannErik) December 21, 2019

This Stan Lee ABC special is reeeeeeeally not good so far. Completely skipped over his cool World War II experience and has barely made a whisper of Jack Kirby or Steve Ditko (or any other artist) so far. — John Friscia (@JohnFriscia) December 21, 2019

@ChrisConnelly I have no idea who is producing this #Stanlee celebration but the fact they would let you say "Stan created..." is so disrespectful to #JackKirby & #SteveDitko. And its NOT just a simple mistake. It's an insanely major problem as they deserve CREDIT! — JTMarino9 (@jtmarino9) December 21, 2019

So, there's a special celebrating Stan Lee. Don't get me wrong, Stan Lee was very influential in comics, but without Jack Kirby, we wouldn't have shit. I feel many people today don't acknowledge what Jack Kirby did for comics because he died such a long time ago. — J-Rock @ Frosty Faustings XII (@jrock0923) December 21, 2019

If Joe Simon and Jack Kirby were alive for any of the MCU's popularity I think they'd have cameos too and then maybe people wouldn't think one person made every single marvel character. Not to devalue Stan Lee just to devalue people discrediting people who did just as much — Alex ❄️ (@TheTasteOfALiar) December 21, 2019

So far a few celebs have said on the celebrating Stan Lee special that they’re amazed that Stan Lee came up with all these ideas himself. Let’s not forget Kirby, Ditko and all the other artists, people! — Pat Brosseau (@droog811) December 21, 2019

This is nice. Would've loved to see one about Ditko. https://t.co/ndrNZP7C1A — Norraj (@BatsGeek) December 21, 2019

Jack Kirby & Steve Ditko > Stan Lee — Rick (@MrRickJones) December 21, 2019