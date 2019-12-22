Marvel: i fan criticano aspramente lo speciale commemorativo su Stan Lee
Luca Verardi
Qualche giorno fa, sull'emittente americana ABC, è andato in onda uno speciale commemorativo dedicato a Stan Lee. Lo show, nonostante il suo nobile scopo ha ricevuto diverse critiche, colpevole secondo i fan di aver dato troppo credito a Lee dimenticandosi di altre figure importanti della Marvel come Jack Kirby e Steve Ditko.
I fan sono accorsi in massa su Twitter, commentando aspramente lo show e tacciandolo di essere quasi una reinterpretazione personale della storia editoriale Marvel, che è sbocciata e ha dato vita al fenomeno mondiale che oggi tutti conosciamo anche grazie all'estro di artisti come Ditko e Kirby.
Kirby, per esempio, ha giocato un ruolo fondamentale nella creazione dell'Universo Marvel, ed è stato responsabile - totalmente o in parte - della realizzazione di numerosi personaggi come gli Avengers, Capitan America, Pantera Nera, gli Eterni, i Fantastici Quattro, Ant-Man, L'Incredibile Hulk, Iron Man, Gli Inumani, Thor e gli X-Men.
Una sfilza di creazioni assai rilevanti, che hanno contribuito a comporre una linea editoriale di grandissimo successo, riuscendo a diversificarsi dall'offerta altrettanto vincente della concorrenza - rappresentata dalla DC Comics.
Per quanto riguarda Ditko, invece, il suo apporto è stato vitale per lo sviluppo di due eroi in particolare - Spiderman e Doctor Strange. L'Uomo Ragno, infatti , è nato proprio dal concorso artistico tra le idee di Stan Lee e le matite di Ditko.
L'artista, inoltre, ha contribuito - seppur parzialmente - alla stesura di numerosi personaggi secondari sia di Spider-Man che di Doctor Strange: l'Antico, Dormammu, Jonah Jameson, Green Gobli, Doctor Octopus, Chameleon, il Cacciatore Kraven, Lizard, Zia May, Gwen Stacy e Mary Jane Watson.
In basso potete dare un'occhiata alle reazioni di disappunto scaturite dalla visione dello show. A questo punto vogliamo sentire la vostra opinione, che ne pensate delle critiche mosse dai fan?
Recentemente, la Marvel ha annunciato una nuova serie di Cable, insieme al sequel spirituale di Marvels.
@JoeQuesada you really are downplaying the role #JackKirby had in this whole thing. #JackKirby co-created the marvel universe along with #Dikto. I understand it's Stan's celebration but it's like i'm watching a re-imagining of history and it's not right. Creators deserve credit!— JTMarino9 (@jtmarino9) December 21, 2019
The Stan Lee tribute on ABC was sweet. It was also nice to see many of the interviewees mention Jack Kirby and Stan's other collaborators. I think he'd be pleased. pic.twitter.com/bJkwa3TNoK— Erik Swann (@SwannErik) December 21, 2019
This Stan Lee ABC special is reeeeeeeally not good so far. Completely skipped over his cool World War II experience and has barely made a whisper of Jack Kirby or Steve Ditko (or any other artist) so far.— John Friscia (@JohnFriscia) December 21, 2019
@ChrisConnelly I have no idea who is producing this #Stanlee celebration but the fact they would let you say "Stan created..." is so disrespectful to #JackKirby & #SteveDitko. And its NOT just a simple mistake. It's an insanely major problem as they deserve CREDIT!— JTMarino9 (@jtmarino9) December 21, 2019
So, there's a special celebrating Stan Lee. Don't get me wrong, Stan Lee was very influential in comics, but without Jack Kirby, we wouldn't have shit. I feel many people today don't acknowledge what Jack Kirby did for comics because he died such a long time ago.— J-Rock @ Frosty Faustings XII (@jrock0923) December 21, 2019
If Joe Simon and Jack Kirby were alive for any of the MCU's popularity I think they'd have cameos too and then maybe people wouldn't think one person made every single marvel character. Not to devalue Stan Lee just to devalue people discrediting people who did just as much— Alex ❄️ (@TheTasteOfALiar) December 21, 2019
So far a few celebs have said on the celebrating Stan Lee special that they’re amazed that Stan Lee came up with all these ideas himself. Let’s not forget Kirby, Ditko and all the other artists, people!— Pat Brosseau (@droog811) December 21, 2019
This is nice. Would've loved to see one about Ditko. https://t.co/ndrNZP7C1A— Norraj (@BatsGeek) December 21, 2019
Jack Kirby & Steve Ditko > Stan Lee— Rick (@MrRickJones) December 21, 2019
Not a huge fan of the fact that Chris Evans wasn’t included in the stan Lee marvel abc special except for the footage of the avengers red carpet.— Tanya 🎄 (@TMalac21) December 21, 2019
