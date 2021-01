Mega Man: svelati gli artwork di un anime mai prodotto

We won👍



We have obtained never-before-seen materials for an undeveloped '90s Mega Man anime... OR a very early incarnation of the Ruby Spears cartoon.



We will be scanning these pieces for EVERYONE to enjoy. Researching their history is on the agenda, too.



Thank you, everyone! https://t.co/1qKBJdX1ZP pic.twitter.com/VBTYZdAlHk