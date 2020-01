La meravigliosa statuetta della Giovane Maga Nera torna disponibile dopo più di 4 anni

4 years since its initial release date, Max Factory's figma Dark Magician Girl from "Yu-Gi-Oh!" is back for a rerelease! She comes with her wand and the "Magic Formula" spell book!



Preorder: https://t.co/uDHDlrcpyL#yugioh #darkmagiciangirl #maxfactory #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/5grpMyhzCm