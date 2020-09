My Hero Academia 283: Deku sorprende tutti, fan in visibilio dopo il grande colpo di scena

MHA had another fantastic chapter yet again, also Deku is the goat pic.twitter.com/EMFgxsC8Lv — Dylan: Deku Stan (@Deku_Stan1) September 6, 2020

Deku did save and win all in one move, mad respect. pic.twitter.com/DV9bXR3GMj — 💥Roo💥(╬◣д◢)つ<∴ʘ̅◡ʘ̅∴) (@Color_Division) September 6, 2020

deku never run away if its for the sake of protecting others. not back then when he's quirkless. and definitely not right now. pic.twitter.com/A1OyksMwIJ — el (@sasukws) September 6, 2020

WARNING!!



WARNING!!

Spoilers for My Hero Academia: Chapter 283!!!



i am SO redrawing the last panel of this chapter! waited so long for him to activate float!!



also might do something similar to the second image i attached bc i think it looks kinda good as a twitter banner. pic.twitter.com/mtAISSaI3v — Doray (@Doraybellion) September 6, 2020