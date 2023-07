My Hero Academia 396: le tristi reaction dei fan su Twitter alla morte di quel personaggio

the issue with people being mad at toga’s death is they believe deep down that MHA society will change IMMEDIATELY



toga was not a patient person 😭 she's not going to be happy being locked up while society figures out whether or not she should be in jail LOL — beck(y) 🍓🍰 (@strwbecky) July 19, 2023

Y'all keep saying that Toga could've found salvation and been rehabilitated. Have y'all ever stopped to think that Toga didn't want to be rehabilitated and that to her salvation was death? #MHA395 #MHASpoilers — earphonejack95 ♑️ (@taylorann112) July 19, 2023

Toga's death is so painful but she was so twisted at the same time idk what to think 😭 — yue (@leoybae) July 23, 2023

People might hate this because it's wrong for Hori kill off Toga after focusing so much time on "saving" her

cautionary tale about the failure of the hero society.

#MHA395

Bakugo, Hawks and Toga suffering from Hori's agenda against blondes this arc — Scar (@katsmuki) July 24, 2023

This is what MHA is about, and anyone who says otherwise doesn't know what they're talking about.



Toga accepting Uraraka's empathy was a beautiful moment.



Dabi rejected his heroes, and Toga accepted her hero. All is left Shiggy, which will be a combination of the two. — AAA DATTERY (@aaadattery) July 16, 2023