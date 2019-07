My Hero Academia: ecco alcune opinioni impopolari sulla serie di Horikoshi

Unpopular opinion: Boku no Hero Akademia pic.twitter.com/gcL4Lk3sdv — ❀𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐤𝐨❀ (@TailedBeastBabe) 28 giugno 2019

It’s better than Naruto. — ScarySmile (@RealScarySmile) 28 giugno 2019

People hate this show because it’s main stream and they want to seem unique and rebellious pic.twitter.com/VPZsJNMLAm — Wizard Queen Noelle Silva (@_actuallyjaz) 28 giugno 2019

-The manga and show is good but the fandom sucks

-Bakugo is a horrible person but I get that thats his character

-Mineta is funny

-The villains are better than the actual heros character wise and sometimes I am actually on the side of the villains. — Certified Loser (@MeaninglessMem1) 30 giugno 2019

I have no idea why people like Toga so much. She's an interesting and fun character, but I can't even fathom any reason why she got 3rd in the 2nd English popularity poll. — Justin (@TeostraHunter) 29 giugno 2019

boy here we go



- bakugo is the worst fucking character in the series and i cannot fathom how people, especially the more sensitive lads on here, could possibly like the dude who told deku to go jump off of a building and never apologized for any of it — Bundeluxe (@Bundeluxe) 30 giugno 2019

The community high key ruined this series for me — Dekker (SoulTekk Inc.)🍑 (@AEdekker24) 28 giugno 2019

It's a genuinely great and wholesome show that only gets a lot of hate due to a few fans. Deku is a phenomenal MC, is my hot take — Publius (@Publius616) 28 giugno 2019

WHY IS "FROG" A TOP TIER POWER?! — Calvin Edward Gardner Jr (@CyrilOfTheWise) 29 giugno 2019

There needs to be more focus on the female characters bc the girls in the show are 100000% more interesting than the boys — Cowboy wishing to go to AX (@BeBoopToTheTop) 29 giugno 2019