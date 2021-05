My Hero Academia e l'aspetto di Lady Nagant: ispirazione da Harley Quinn e Angelina Jolie!

#MHA312 Since Hori made a lot of batman reference recently, maybe Lady Nagant’s hair color (dark blue and pink) were inspired by Harley Quinn’s hair? pic.twitter.com/1ioOHEkrwY

Horikoshi’s comment from this week’s Jump (#24):



“I learned that you can bend trajectory from Wanted (movie). Thanks Angie!”



He’s thanking angelina jolie here 😆