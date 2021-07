My Hero Academia: il doppiatore originale di Bakugo emozionato per il capitolo 318

Bakugo’s voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto mentioned MHA chapter 318 on his blog! Roughly:



“I read Shonen Jump!

This is so exciting…!

I can’t say what though…!

At any rate it’s just like, ‘that punk’!

He’s a genius… Horikoshi-sensei is a genius…!”



Blog: https://t.co/l2SdlIyKIi pic.twitter.com/fuPo06jTym