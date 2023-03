My Hero Academia, fan su Twitter ansiosi e arrabbiati per la pausa: cosa è successo

Ciò ha messo in grande allarme i fan che, dopo l'ultimo annuncio che ha visto uno stop improvviso di due settimane di pubblicazione, si sono lanciati su Twitter a dire la loro . Anche grazie a un hashtag di sostegno, tutti gli appassionati di My Hero Academia sono andati a supportare il mangaka, chiedendogli di riposarsi, mentre qualcuno si è arrabbiato per le condizioni di vita dei mangaka, costretti a ritmi insostenibili per reggere l'industria. Qualcuno, non a caso, si è auspicato che My Hero Academia si prenda tre mesi di pausa come Black Clover fece nel corso del 2022.

This makes me want to throw up. 😔 Horikoshi is way too young for his health to be in this kind of jeopardy. The man needs a break. https://t.co/DTQbdWsQTc — WatermelonSoupStudio (@WatermelonSoup) March 11, 2023

Horikoshi needs to do what Tabata did and have a (at minimum) two month break.

I know there's a lot of factors at play but physical and mental health should always be prioritised. — Ethan Kane (@Ethan_C_Kane) March 8, 2023

Making manga is no easy task, mangakas are still human.



Kohei Horikoshi needs all the rest he can to regain his strength and energy. We'll wait as long as we can until the next chapter! ❤️‍🩹



As they say Health comes first before work😁 #MyHeroAcademia #KoheiHorikoshi https://t.co/H1vb7mKTgY pic.twitter.com/eS6ugLlWPS — LuckyChi7|LADY NAGANT MHA QUEEN| Ani-Manga Analyst (@7LuckyChi) March 12, 2023

I've never been more okay with letting a series rush to an ending than I have with MHA. The pacing issue is one thing but I genuinely fear Horikoshi ending up in the E.R. with all the delays and health concerns.



The manga industry seems inhumane. — Lew (@strongest_human) March 12, 2023

This is Horikoshi's third sudden break in this arc alone... Maybe he should take longer breaks. Health always comes first. Praying for his recovery. 🙏 https://t.co/ehQaRF2DOj — p (@iidakm) March 10, 2023

#堀越先生



if i understand correctly, this is the hashtag to support horikoshi and ask shounen jump to consider his health and give him a break and healthier schedule. i fully support it and hope to see them respond. ❤️❤️ — ash (..⁠º⁠‿⁠º..⁠)⁠♡ #bkdkapology (@bunniezuku) March 10, 2023

Horikoshi sensei has been trending nationally for 3 hrs (highest 20th in the main trend?) in Japan since the mha official acc tweeted about his health.



Many fans are quoting the line "the worst is we lost sensei" from no.277 by Deku to beg shonen jump to let hori rest. #堀越先生 pic.twitter.com/6cd5dPx2cb — been (@been_beenmaigto) March 10, 2023