My Hero Academia: il manga è la storia di Deku e Bakugo secondo l'ex editor

I saw a past interview with mha's past editor Monji sand Taguchi san. And the host asked them which scene made you goosebumps. Taguchi san said its chp 285 bakugo katsuki rising. he said It is no exaggeration to say mha is deku and bakugo, their story! They are the heart of mha. pic.twitter.com/eVaYBlQjIX