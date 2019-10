My Hero Academia: ecco le reazioni dei fan al violento debutto di Overhaul

I saw this scene in the manga months ago and couldn’t wait to see it in the anime, here it is and I’m not disappointed at all, Overhaul is definitely one of my favourites in MHA. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/whDq7nVJ5i — Where the f*ck I am? (@Un_Tipo_Perdido) October 19, 2019

overhaul taking off his gloves > anyone else taking off their gloves pic.twitter.com/b4kKnAN1P6 — GIYUU STAN FIRST HUMAN SECOND (@Riyalise) October 19, 2019

Just watched the latest episode of #MyHeroAcademia and I got to say, Shie Hassaikai “Overhaul” makes for such an interesting & dangerous villain, and @kellengoff is really “killing” it as this character!!! 😉👏 pic.twitter.com/3jaFKZ6XF3 — 👻 Boo Murphy 🎃 (@murphybeau69) October 19, 2019

This #MyHeroAcademia episode killed it with the overhaul beat drop I swear. I need a Shig vs overhaul rap battle. — Aniki Smash FSPooky (@Lt_Smashv1) October 19, 2019

DAMN the new episode of MY Hero academia was lit. Overhaul scares the hell out of me lol pic.twitter.com/X5Od9TDaRW — Videogamelover58 (@Videogamesteve5) October 19, 2019

I said this last season and I’ll say it again “THIS SEASON IS GONNA BE HYPE”

well especially now because Overhaul is finally here. #MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/DWLeqxevIS — Zeroth (@unavailable0z) October 19, 2019