My Hero Academia: relazioni, dettagli e curiosità dagli spoiler dall'Ultra Analysis Book

BNHA Ultra Analysis Book Spoilers



SHINDOU & TATAMI ARE DATING! This is canon.

Here's their comment on each other's Relationship Chart:



Tatami to Shindou: He looks scary when he's trying to be formal. He's sorta tricky.

Shindou to Tatami: It's one of my tactics! I'm just nimble!