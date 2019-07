My Hero Academia: rivelato il periodo d'uscita del nuovo film?

‼️Boku No Hero Academia movie will likely be released Winter 2019‼️ Takara Tomy Arts exclusively revealed a new line of can badges of Deku, Bakugou, Ochako, Iida, Todoroki, Tsuyu, Kirishima, and Jirou with the info about the movie release date, but the design is TBA!

Note the Season 4 pre-screening of Ep. 1 will be 7/6 in Los Angeles's Anime Expo (10am PST), and the HeroFes Event will simultaneously be on 7/7 at 1:30pm JST (exactly around the time Anime Expo will be getting its screening), so it's highly possible movie info will be released!