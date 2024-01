My Hero Academia, sapete che queste 3 ragazze dello Yuei dovevano essere dei maschi?

A.F.F.D (Anime Fun Fact of the Day) #2



Today's fun act is from: [#MyHeroAcademia]



{Tsuyu Asui and Toru Hagakure were originally meant to be male characters. However they were changed to female characters due to the gender imbalance it would have caused in class 1-A} pic.twitter.com/cuFdlzMeTS