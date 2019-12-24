Naruto: un cosplay fin troppo realistico mostra le tecniche di fuoco di Sasuke

Il franchise di Naruto, partito con il manga di Masashi Kishimoto, ha introdotto a un mondo parallelo dove il chakra la fa da padrone. Questa energia permette ai ninja di sfoderare tecniche che potenziano il fisico o alterano la realtà, oppure producono arti elementali come l'Arte del Fuoco di Sasuke Uchiha.

Mentre una Hinata vi augura Buon Natale, i fan di Naruto sono rimasti allibiti per uno degli ultimi cosplay apparsi in rete. Sasuke Uchiha è uno dei personaggi più famosi e popolari della serie e quindi viene spesso utilizzato come modello per cosplay. Ma Trevor James, cosplayer che ha postato un video su Instagram, ha deciso di portare il tutto a un livello molto più elevato calandosi nel mondo ninja di Naruto.

Conosciuto con il nome di copycatcosplay, Trevor James ha deciso di riprodurre Sasuke Uchiha non solo nel costume e con la capigliatura ma anche di replicare alcune delle sue abilità, come la Tecnica della Palla di Fuoco, o Goukakyuu no Jutsu. Riprendendo il costume di Sasuke in Naruto: Shippuden, il cosplayer ha caricato un video sul suo account Instagram che potete osservare in calce. Nella clip, grazie naturalmente a qualche trucchetto di edit e strumenti di varia natura, vediamo Sasuke utilizzare il famoso jutsu. Cosa ne pensate?

I fan di Naruto recentemente si sono commossi per una scena con Itachi e Sasuke, ma replicata in modo particolare.