Naruto: un cosplay fin troppo realistico mostra le tecniche di fuoco di Sasuke

Il franchise di Naruto, partito con il manga di Masashi Kishimoto, ha introdotto a un mondo parallelo dove il chakra la fa da padrone. Questa energia permette ai ninja di sfoderare tecniche che potenziano il fisico o alterano la realtà, oppure producono arti elementali come l'Arte del Fuoco di Sasuke Uchiha.
Mentre una Hinata vi augura Buon Natale, i fan di Naruto sono rimasti allibiti per uno degli ultimi cosplay apparsi in rete. Sasuke Uchiha è uno dei personaggi più famosi e popolari della serie e quindi viene spesso utilizzato come modello per cosplay. Ma Trevor James, cosplayer che ha postato un video su Instagram, ha deciso di portare il tutto a un livello molto più elevato calandosi nel mondo ninja di Naruto.
Conosciuto con il nome di copycatcosplay, Trevor James ha deciso di riprodurre Sasuke Uchiha non solo nel costume e con la capigliatura ma anche di replicare alcune delle sue abilità, come la Tecnica della Palla di Fuoco, o Goukakyuu no Jutsu. Riprendendo il costume di Sasuke in Naruto: Shippuden, il cosplayer ha caricato un video sul suo account Instagram che potete osservare in calce. Nella clip, grazie naturalmente a qualche trucchetto di edit e strumenti di varia natura, vediamo Sasuke utilizzare il famoso jutsu. Cosa ne pensate?
I fan di Naruto recentemente si sono commossi per una scena con Itachi e Sasuke, ma replicata in modo particolare.
Real Fire Style Fire Ball Jutsu🔥 (Entire video sponsored by and edited on VMaker. More info below! #vmaker_official 🎥 ) • ⚠️Real Fire, Real Danger⚠️ • How long have you been waiting for an Uchiha cosplayer to blow actual fire? 🤔 • So Spam Comment a “🔥” if this is the coolest thing you’ve seen today... or ever! 😎 • ⚠️I do not recommend trying this. If you do, learn from someone and do your research!⚠️ • • I’m hyper proud of this video if you can’t tell 😅 • • Cosplay for me is suppose to be more. This is my goal to be next level and do what no one has done before. 💪🏻 I mean, has there ever been a Sasuke Cosplayer to blow real fire? 😮 • • • This has been a dream video for me to shoot! I’ve learned the art of fire breathing just so I could cosplay Sasuke and do this. And wow was it a lot of effort to learn and to film in cosplay! 😫There’s a lot of risk to it too (the fire traveled into my mouth and burned me a bit on one outtake😅) but the end result makes me so proud that I don’t even care! Expect more cinematic footage in the future!💪🏻 (I actually had a full CMV planned for this, but weather didn’t allow.) • • • • • This project was not only a dream project of mine, but it was also my first sponsored video project, courtesy of the new iOS Video Editing App Vmaker. 🎥 Many ask how I do my videos, this entire vid was edited on my phone using this App. The fire was real and not an effect so don’t expect that lol, but the video cutting, the music, and adjustments was all done on the app. It was simple and fit all my needs. Look for full overview and review of the App in my IGTV. 👌🏻 The App is free and can be downloaded from the App Store or by the link in my Bio. • • • • Shoutout to @kate_s62 for reaching out to me for the project. 😃 • And shoutout to my big brother for helping me film this and being ready to hit me with a fire extinguisher if I caught fire 😂 • • • #sasukeuchiha #sasukexsakura #sasukevsnaruto #sasukekun #uchiha #firebreather #uchihasasuke #cosplayvideo #cosplayglowup #shippuden #narutolover #narutocosplay #sasukecosplay #holmat2019 #holidaymatsuri #vizmedia #explorepages #shonenjump #jumpforce
