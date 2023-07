Naruto, i nuovi episodi si avvicinano con un trailer: gli ultimi dettagli sull'anime

FLOW will perform both the opening and ending theme songs for the new #NARUTO animation project. Opening theme song will be a 20th anniversary re-recorded version of “GO!”. Ending them song will be a flow-cover of Orange Range’s “Viva☆Rock". Comment by FLOW⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nb6AzW5m2f

NARUTO Anime Special Episodes Announcement Video! 4 completely new anime episodes will begin airing from September 3rd at 5:30pm (JST).



This is a special project to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the broadcast of #NARUTO! What kind of a story will it be?! pic.twitter.com/TLEL4ija3t