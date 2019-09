Naruto: i fan in rete festeggiano il ventesimo anniversario

In questo periodo si sta celebrando l'anniversario di Naruto , manga entrato nella storia per essere uno dei più venduti e famosi in tutto il mondo insieme ad altri nomi importanti come ONE PIECE e Dragon Ball. La storia di Kishimoto è entrata nei cuori di tutti, perciò i fan negli scorsi giorni si sono lanciati a manifestazioni d'affetto.

Happy 20th Anniversary, Naruto! The first chapter of this world-changing manga came out Sept 21, 1999! Masashi Kishimoto's story of a little ninja with big dreams has inspired and continues to inspire millions of people worldwide. #Naruto20Th #Naruto pic.twitter.com/c4FBZw8y2J — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 21, 2019

🍥 HAPPY 20TH BIRTHDAY TO THE NARUTO MANGA!! 🍥

You've come such a long way, Naruto 😭 pic.twitter.com/A2hdiegy4p — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 21, 2019

Since it’s naruto’s anniversary y’all wanna know what a real underrated fight was?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/CQqhMkHGhu — CJ |GGG| (@CJSTRO13) September 21, 2019

Naruto came into our lives as a goofy little kid and left as one of the greatest stories ever told. Thanks for the memories pic.twitter.com/hnJWy5BB2S — Weeb 桜 (@WeebCurse) September 21, 2019

Oh apparently it's the 20th anniversary of the Naruto manga! Here's my copy of the Shonen Jump that has the very first chapter: pic.twitter.com/k0xTEp9XGB — Ranma 1/2 Glomp Historian™ (@bunnycartoon) September 21, 2019

Ok so once again happy 20 years anniversary for Naruto 😤 my favorite series of all time. Till this day, it still helps shaping who i am, helps me find awesome friends and get through dark time. Been a fan for 13 years, never regret one bit #Naruto20Th pic.twitter.com/rlpAVexI1L — Luna reads Samurai 8 (@SharinganKyubi) September 21, 2019

It isn't perfect but I would be lying if I said it isn't one of my all time favorite series. It's because of Naruto that I discovered what anime was and that it came from Japan. It's the series that got me into manga & I'll always love it. #Naruto20Th #Naruto pic.twitter.com/Gzr1m1o3BG — 💮~Lotus~💮 (@LotusAsakura) September 21, 2019