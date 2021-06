Naruto: un post scatena l'inferno sui social, le opinioni più contrastanti sulla serie

Dai numerosi post riportati in calce potete comprendere come molti abbiano deciso di criticare apertamente, e anche aspramente, alcune scelte fatte da Kishimoto nel corso dei capitoli. Alcuni hanno addirittura affermato che il Team 7 formato da Boruto, Sarada e Mitsuki sia più forte del Team Kakashi visto nella serie originale. Altri si sono soffermati sulla scrittura di alcuni antagonisti sottovalutati, e non sono mancate offese, anche pesanti, rivolte al sequel. Voi cosa avreste risposto? Siete liberi di farcelo sapere con un commento qui sotto.

NARUTO/BORUTO opinions that could get you like this? pic.twitter.com/4H8rLJa3Ti — Mitsuki father (@2sideAnime) June 17, 2021

Sakura is hard as fuck, after that fight with Sasori idk how people still don’t fuck with her — elf boy (@andianu2) June 17, 2021

3 eyed madara was stronger and was beating team 7 and also could beat kaguya in a fight — 🐉SudaneseSensei🥷🏿 (@Jibraaiyl1) June 17, 2021

New gen Team 7 is the best — Apollo ⁶𓅓 (@apolloletoborn) June 17, 2021

Danzo is one of the best villains in Naruto and without him Naruto's story wouldn't be as good as it is now — rusell jn (@KylianNeta) June 17, 2021

akatsuki >kara

not in terms of powers but entertaining and backstory, writing

it felt like every character is unique in its own and their interactions are really enjoyable — Nada (@rose75110885) June 17, 2021

Boruto is trash and shouldn’t exist it is just a cash grab because Naruto and Sasuke are such popular characters they needed to continue a story with them in it somehow. — BassProShop93 (@Bassproshop93) June 17, 2021

It isn’t the best anime in the world — Tacticalszz (@tacticalszz) June 17, 2021