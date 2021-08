Naruto: lo spettacolo teatrale torna con l'adattamento di due saghe esplosive!

The much awaited live stage play adaptation returns after 4 years, Live Spectacle “NARUTO” will perform a new show in December 2021. A New Key Visual has been lifted.



Main Website; https://t.co/hcltIBmZPt

For more information on Cast & Dates Visit; https://t.co/EiebTKJSxl pic.twitter.com/LypfybDVPJ