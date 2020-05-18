NieR Automata: Sayathefox realizza un set di foto con il suo cosplay sexy di 2B

In Giappone c'è una forte tradizione in ambito videogiochi che ha dato i natali a diversi esponenti del genere ancora oggi sulla cresta dell'onda. Ma oltre i franchise arrivano in continuazione nuove IP che cercano di seguire i gusti degli utenti contemporanei. E sul genere action ha fatto la sua fortuna PlatinumGames con Bayonetta e NieR Automata.

Quest'ultimo è uno dei giochi più apprezzati degli ultimi anni. Pubblicato nel 2017, NieR Automata è arrivato a vendere 4,5 milioni di copie e recentemente è diventato gratuito per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass. Oltre al mondo cibernetico e postapocalittico, a fare il successo di NieR Automata sono stati anche i personaggi, tra cui 2B. L'androide di sesso femminile è fredda ma affascinante ed è al centro del cosplay realizzato da Sayathefox.

Con un set di foto composto in totale da sette immagini, una delle protagoniste di NieR Automata si offre con un cosplay sexy ma fedelissimo. 2B viene ritratta in più pose, tra cui quella che contrappone 2B bianca con 2B nera. Tutti i cosplay di Sayathefox sono realizzati con dovizia in ogni particolare, non lasciando da parte la sensualità in alcune foto. Cosa ne pensate di questo cosplay basato sul mondo di NieR Automata?