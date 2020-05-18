Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
NieR Automata: Sayathefox realizza un set di foto con il suo cosplay sexy di 2B

In Giappone c'è una forte tradizione in ambito videogiochi che ha dato i natali a diversi esponenti del genere ancora oggi sulla cresta dell'onda. Ma oltre i franchise arrivano in continuazione nuove IP che cercano di seguire i gusti degli utenti contemporanei. E sul genere action ha fatto la sua fortuna PlatinumGames con Bayonetta e NieR Automata.

Quest'ultimo è uno dei giochi più apprezzati degli ultimi anni. Pubblicato nel 2017, NieR Automata è arrivato a vendere 4,5 milioni di copie e recentemente è diventato gratuito per gli abbonati Xbox Game Pass. Oltre al mondo cibernetico e postapocalittico, a fare il successo di NieR Automata sono stati anche i personaggi, tra cui 2B. L'androide di sesso femminile è fredda ma affascinante ed è al centro del cosplay realizzato da Sayathefox.

Con un set di foto composto in totale da sette immagini, una delle protagoniste di NieR Automata si offre con un cosplay sexy ma fedelissimo. 2B viene ritratta in più pose, tra cui quella che contrappone 2B bianca con 2B nera. Tutti i cosplay di Sayathefox sono realizzati con dovizia in ogni particolare, non lasciando da parte la sensualità in alcune foto. Cosa ne pensate di questo cosplay basato sul mondo di NieR Automata?

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Don't we all like big swords? 😳😂 Reminds me of the final fantasy VII remake right now because of the buster sword 😤 I have a tifa goal for this month on my patreon btw :3 you can check it out if you want to! Also want to point out that I can't express how happy I am for the opportunity to work with @dasgeminii for these amazing photos! Sadly this will be the last picture of the white 2B dress Version, I will post! The whole set will be available on patreon. Many more awesome wallpaper worthy pictures are included, you won't be disappointed! Next up I will post two previews of the more spicy version 👀 are you excited for that? As always beautiful dress was made by @shalizaa_clothing if you r looking into buying this dress message her! Photo&Edit: @dasgeminii Wig: @hadoukenworks Photo inspired by @ilya_dykov artwork! #2bcosplay #2B #nierautomata #nier #squareenix #nierautomatacosplay

Un post condiviso da Saya (@sayathefox) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Which Android do you want 2B 🖤 or 2B🤍? I think both of these versions have their unique charm! I absolutely love this photo so much 😱! I'm super happy about the set that we did& can't wait to work again with @dasgeminii ! Sadly can't show you all the photos we did but we worked on some amazing ideas the self destruction and skirtless picture included! The whole thing is avaliable on my patreon this month 😊 BTW this Nier Automata picture was inspired by an Art from Kv-- I really like to work on ideas from artist and also thinking about cosplaying some more art ocs and my own ocs in the future 😤💕 Photo edit : @dasgeminii Beautiful dress made by: @shalizaa_clothing Wig: @hadoukenworks #nierautomata #2B #2bcosplay #nier #squareenix

Un post condiviso da Saya (@sayathefox) in data:

