Non sapete che fare durante la quarantena? In rete Hunter x Hunter è tra i più consigliati
Ci sono tanti anime e manga che fanno penare gli appassionati a causa della lentezza della produzione. Berserk, Nana, Bastard sono nomi noti agli appassionati, ma forse uno dei più popolari di questa categoria è Hunter x Hunter di Yoshihiro Togashi. Al momento per il franchise né l'anime né il manga sono in corso di pubblicazione.
Nonostante ciò, con la quarantena che ormai ha preso mezzo mondo, ci sono tante persone che hanno più tempo libero a disposizione di prima e si stanno predisponendo per leggere o guardare nuove opere. In rete, i fan di Hunter x Hunter non hanno mancato di consigliare il prodotto a chi non l'hai mai visto, mentre altri affermano di averlo iniziato nuovamente a guardare.
Su Twitter e su altri social si stanno rincorrendo post su post dove Hunter x Hunter è al centro dei consigli, come potete osservare dai tanti post estratti in calce alla notizia, con qualcuno che si è dato anche ai cosplay dei personaggi.
Il manga di Hunter x Hunter ha da poco compiuto 22 anni ma sembra che Yoshihiro Togashi non abbia sfruttato quest'occasione per pubblicare qualche altra decina di capitoli su Weekly Shonen Jump e portare il conteggio totale a 400. Tra i non fan della serie si è scoperto invece esserci, a sorpresa, il mangaka di Gantz Hiroya Oku.
Quarantine Day 26#HunterXHunter #Hisoka #animecosplay #cosplay pic.twitter.com/XAajFZoTPY— Marissa (@MarissaGoesMad) April 7, 2020
I'm late to the party, but #HunterXHunter is making quarantine much easier. pic.twitter.com/xxh23P17yz— rG_linkxs (@rG_Linkxs) April 8, 2020
Hunter x Hunter— ishh (@IshoCarrasco) April 8, 2020
⭐️
I don’t know why I waited to watch this, but this has been my quarantine BINGE. No Arc in this series is slow or bad. The fights / build up to the fights are god tier. You get emotionally attached. Only negative would be that the creator is on a hiatus ☹️
9/10 pic.twitter.com/dazWUC8Tlo
Quarantine day????— Charlene (@ch4rfr4n) April 8, 2020
I'm watching the Hunter x Hunter anime from the very beginning. It is now 5am. No regrets 🤷♀️
How is Bleach about to get a new season, but not Hunter X Hunter. This quarantine really has no one thinking straight— Xavier (@TheGreat_Avirex) April 9, 2020
Me, using this quarantine to start #HunterxHunter for a 4th time: pic.twitter.com/3jmsDgl74K— Cap’n Valken David (@CapnValkenDavid) April 9, 2020
What to watch in quarantine— HxHNation (@HxHNation) March 28, 2020
Hunter x Hunter
One Piece
Hunter x Hunter
Yu Yu Hakusho
Dororo
Hunter x Hunter
Children of Whales
Death Note
Hunter x Hunter
Fullmetal Alchemist
Hunter x Hunter
Attack on Titan
Hunter x Hunter
Jibaku shonen Hanako Kun
Hunter x Hunter
If yall end up looking for a show to watch while you're in self-quarantine, it's time to watch Hunter X Hunter— netcode truther (@Radosity) March 19, 2020
The whole show is fantastic but the Chimera Ant arc is a masterpiece of writing and themes. It's extremely worth your time pic.twitter.com/mY4aa2UZWy
Have nothing to do in a quarantine?— TAMARA LOVES ONLY ONE WOMAN (@atsumushoe) March 21, 2020
Go watch Hunter x Hunter pic.twitter.com/iAQyTBvfDw
