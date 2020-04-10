Non sapete che fare durante la quarantena? In rete Hunter x Hunter è tra i più consigliati

Nonostante ciò, con la quarantena che ormai ha preso mezzo mondo, ci sono tante persone che hanno più tempo libero a disposizione di prima e si stanno predisponendo per leggere o guardare nuove opere. In rete, i fan di Hunter x Hunter non hanno mancato di consigliare il prodotto a chi non l'hai mai visto, mentre altri affermano di averlo iniziato nuovamente a guardare.

I'm late to the party, but #HunterXHunter is making quarantine much easier. pic.twitter.com/xxh23P17yz — rG_linkxs (@rG_Linkxs) April 8, 2020

Hunter x Hunter

⭐️

I don’t know why I waited to watch this, but this has been my quarantine BINGE. No Arc in this series is slow or bad. The fights / build up to the fights are god tier. You get emotionally attached. Only negative would be that the creator is on a hiatus ☹️



9/10 pic.twitter.com/dazWUC8Tlo — ishh (@IshoCarrasco) April 8, 2020

Quarantine day????

I'm watching the Hunter x Hunter anime from the very beginning. It is now 5am. No regrets 🤷‍♀️ — Charlene (@ch4rfr4n) April 8, 2020

How is Bleach about to get a new season, but not Hunter X Hunter. This quarantine really has no one thinking straight — Xavier (@TheGreat_Avirex) April 9, 2020

Me, using this quarantine to start #HunterxHunter for a 4th time: pic.twitter.com/3jmsDgl74K — Cap’n Valken David (@CapnValkenDavid) April 9, 2020

What to watch in quarantine

Hunter x Hunter

One Piece

Hunter x Hunter

Yu Yu Hakusho

Dororo

Hunter x Hunter

Children of Whales

Death Note

Hunter x Hunter

Fullmetal Alchemist

Hunter x Hunter

Attack on Titan

Hunter x Hunter

Jibaku shonen Hanako Kun

Hunter x Hunter — HxHNation (@HxHNation) March 28, 2020

If yall end up looking for a show to watch while you're in self-quarantine, it's time to watch Hunter X Hunter



The whole show is fantastic but the Chimera Ant arc is a masterpiece of writing and themes. It's extremely worth your time pic.twitter.com/mY4aa2UZWy — netcode truther (@Radosity) March 19, 2020