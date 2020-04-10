Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
  1. HOME
  2. Hunter x Hunter
  3. Notizie

Non sapete che fare durante la quarantena? In rete Hunter x Hunter è tra i più consigliati

Non sapete che fare durante la quarantena? In rete Hunter x Hunter è tra i più consigliati
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Ci sono tanti anime e manga che fanno penare gli appassionati a causa della lentezza della produzione. Berserk, Nana, Bastard sono nomi noti agli appassionati, ma forse uno dei più popolari di questa categoria è Hunter x Hunter di Yoshihiro Togashi. Al momento per il franchise né l'anime né il manga sono in corso di pubblicazione.

Nonostante ciò, con la quarantena che ormai ha preso mezzo mondo, ci sono tante persone che hanno più tempo libero a disposizione di prima e si stanno predisponendo per leggere o guardare nuove opere. In rete, i fan di Hunter x Hunter non hanno mancato di consigliare il prodotto a chi non l'hai mai visto, mentre altri affermano di averlo iniziato nuovamente a guardare.

Su Twitter e su altri social si stanno rincorrendo post su post dove Hunter x Hunter è al centro dei consigli, come potete osservare dai tanti post estratti in calce alla notizia, con qualcuno che si è dato anche ai cosplay dei personaggi.

Il manga di Hunter x Hunter ha da poco compiuto 22 anni ma sembra che Yoshihiro Togashi non abbia sfruttato quest'occasione per pubblicare qualche altra decina di capitoli su Weekly Shonen Jump e portare il conteggio totale a 400. Tra i non fan della serie si è scoperto invece esserci, a sorpresa, il mangaka di Gantz Hiroya Oku.

FONTE: ComicBook
Quanto è interessante?
3

Altri contenuti per Hunter x Hunter

  1. Un cosplay di Obito e Madara ricorda la potenza degli Uchiha di Naruto: Shippuden
  2. Dragon Ball: Bulma diventa una coniglietta... vittoriana nell'ultimo sexy cosplay