Nuove serie a go go su Weekly Shonen Jump: rivelati i tre arrivi

'Shinrin Ouji Mori King' is based in the one-shot with the same name 'Mori King' published in 2019 in Jump. Series is by Hasegawa Tomohiro, mostly known for 'Spring Weapon Number 1', series from 2016 with a total of 7 volumes. https://t.co/3BpH05ubpU pic.twitter.com/RTcI13BkJt