Nuovo anime per Blue Exorcist, ma di cosa si tratta? L'enigma, non sarà una stagione 3

Blue Exorcist by Kazue Kato has announced a new animated production at Jump Festa 2023. pic.twitter.com/TgY4jjUkI7 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 18, 2022

According to Oricon, Blue Exorcist TV Anime New Series will *NOT* be the 3rd Season of the original anime adaptation, but is stated as a 'new animation work'.



No further information has been given as of yet. This new work has been recently announced at Jump Festa 2023. https://t.co/xmlat5C9gL pic.twitter.com/grtnUaDupN — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 18, 2022

Kazue Kato's Special Message and Illustration on Blue Exorcist's New Anime series announcement.



Kato comments the story of this new series will be original compared to the already existing adaptation, but she's looking forward to seeing how it turns out. https://t.co/Dt0z5NvRey pic.twitter.com/vqEy282I1e — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 18, 2022

Blue Exorcist TV Anime New Series Teaser PV. pic.twitter.com/QGaZxAMeEc — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 18, 2022

Blue Exorcist TV Anime New Series Teaser Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/6wKk2i1Fzq — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 18, 2022